Oak Bay thief makes off with $15,000 in merchandise

Approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a business in Oak Bay before the suspect fled the scene.

The Oak Bay Police Department was called to commercial break and enter during the early hours of Nov. 13. A male suspect entered the business by smashing a rear window and climbing through, police said in a release. A K9 unit attended and after a short track to a nearby parking lot, police determined the suspect likely fled in a vehicle.

That file remains under investigation.

In total, Oak Bay police responded to 79 calls for service between Nov. 13 and 21.

On Nov. 19, officers identified a woman believed to be the female suspect involved in the Nov. 3 assault on Hall Road. During that incident, a senior was pushed down his front steps after a woman demanded entry to his home.

The 23-year-old woman was charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court in the new year.

Other calls for service included an assist to B.C. Emergency Health Services and Oak Bay Fire Department crews on the morning of Nov. 19. A 23-year-old man was found unconscious at a bus stop near Foul Bay Road and Fort Street. Emergency crews attended, giving him Narcan and providing medical care. He was transported to hospital to be monitored.

On Nov. 17, an officer observed a driver pull out and begin speeding – travelling approximately 60 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. When officers pulled the man over, they detected a smell of alcohol on his breath. The 35-year-old driver blew a “warn” and was given a three-day licence suspension, had his vehicle impounded and was issued $350 in fines for speeding and other traffic violations.

Oak Bay police are reminding residents to take photos and keep receipts and serial numbers for valuable items after several people tried to claim a bike.

On Nov. 13, a resident found a bike on their front lawn and posted photos on social media, looking for the rightful owner. The value of the bike was approximately $7,500. Police said several fraudulent claims of ownership were made to the resident and police. The rightful owner was eventually found with proof of purchase.

