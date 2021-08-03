Oak Bay will contribute $75,000 towards Kings Road nature space

Funds saved from cancellation of Tea Party will go towards parkland

Kings Road Nature Space will be preserved through financial contributions from the City of Victoria and the District of Oak Bay, as requested by the District of Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay will provide $75,000 for the preservation effort to protect the King’s Road Community Nature Green Space.

A report by Oak Bay staff said that the district’s grant in aid budget is currently underspent by $25,000 and the event budget is forecast to be underspent by $50,000 because the Oak Bay Tea Party was cancelled. It was recommended that their contribution come from their grant for aid and events.

A formal letter was sent by the District of Saanich on June 7 requesting contribution by the City of Victoria and the District of Oak Bay.

When the City of Victoria met with Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes on July 8, it was decided that a total of $250,000 would be granted to the initiative on the condition that the District of Oak Bay commits between $60,000 to $90,000.

“This contribution from Oak Bay is very positive news for Saanich residents and the region,” said Haynes.

