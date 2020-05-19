Officers find unconscious driver after crashing truck into Langford rock wall

West Shore RCMP investigates potential impairment after narcotics found in vehicle

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and was taken to the hospital after a dramatic crash May 18 in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

One person was taken to hospital after a dramatic crash Monday afternoon in Langford.

On May 18 around 1:30 p.m. the West Shore RCMP was called to a single-vehicle collision at McCallum Road and Cavalcade Terrace. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive male driver inside a F150 truck. Investigators determined the driver was travelling on McCallum Road toward Florence Lake Road, when he crossed into the oncoming lane and over the sidewalk, hitting a maple tree and crashing into a rock wall on the front lawn of a home in the 800-block on McCallum Road.

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and was taken to the hospital. Police found a small amount of narcotics inside the truck and are continuing their investigation to determine if impairment was a factor. No other injuries were reported.

