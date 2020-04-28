Okanagan app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

A West Kelowna-based web developer is offering to make apps for free for restaurants across the province.

Jeremy Buhler owns Eazi-Apps, an app development platform. He said through his work of educating businesses about websites and apps, he’s seen how COVID-19 has impacted the restaurant industry. He said that normally, developing a uniquely branded mobile app for a restaurant would cost between $2,500 to $3,500, however, he and his wife decided to waive the development fees.

Now, they’re only charging a maintenance fee to keep up with software updates from Apple and Google.

“Instead of just sitting and waiting this out, maybe we can put our tools and expertise to use to actually help some restaurants that are struggling at this point,” he said.

“We can develop apps for restaurants that they can offer to their customers for easier access to them.”

He said the reason they want to develop restaurant-specific takeout apps is so smaller businesses don’t have to use SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, where there are fees associated with listing with them. By having their unique app, Buhler said it’ll help local restaurants get more exposure and make it easier for residents to support them during this time.

Buhler said the pandemic also revealed how underprepared many establishments are, especially when dealing with takeout or delivery.

“Many of them say ‘just phone us’ but in this day and age, and especially the younger the clientele, the more impatient they are with that kind of thing. People just don’t Google your website anymore and try to find your number to phone you.”

“If someone already has an app for your restaurant, chances are they’ll just order from there. That’s the speed and efficiency we’re trying to help restaurants with,” he added.

For more information on Buhler's services, visit his website.

Coronavirus

Most Read