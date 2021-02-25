Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)

Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

A young woman remains in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while walking home from work Thursday, Feb. 18.

The 29-year-old Winfield woman is currently in the intensive care unit on life support.

She was hit on Highway 97 right across from Voyager RV, walking home from work Feb. 18 just after 9 p.m.

The driver of the 1999 brown Acura has come forward. The car was travelling northbound when it struck the woman.

“The car continued on without stopping and its elderly driver soon after alerted family of his outstanding concern for possibly having struck something on the highway,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“A family member promptly attended the vicinity, located the injured pedestrian and immediately called 911. The driver has cooperated fully with the investigation and the vehicle seized for examination. No charges have been laid at this time, but this investigation is ongoing.”

The victim remains in critical condition.

She has been identified as Ashley Paxman, by a GoFundMe page created to help in her extensive recovery.

“The person who found Ashley saw a backpack and shoe on the road, and then discovered Ashley unrecognizable lying in the ditch,” said Tasha Meuser, who is organizing the fundraiser of Prayers and Support for Ashley Hit and Run Victim.

Now laying in ICU, doctors are hopeful for recovery, although it will be a long painful road with more surgeries. It’s uncertain whether her eye can be saved and her brain continues to bleed. The bones in her entire face were shattered upon impact but doctors were able to reconstruct her fingers and repair her tongue, Meuser said.

Anyone with information, including relevant dashcam footage, is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Help sought for Lake Country business hit by theft

READ MORE: Witnesses sought by police after boy clipped in Armstrong crosswalk

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR
Next story
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Just Posted

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner’s report confirms cause of death of three men at Sooke River in 2020

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen drown while ‘puddle-jumping’ in pickup truck

The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)
Expanded camping announced for Pacheedaht Campground

$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program

Don Devenney is a Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Community Builder of the year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
West Shore volunteer’s efforts an exercise in adventurous pursuits

Don Devenney is the 2021 recipient of the Community Builder Award

Sergeant Francis Dion with the box containing HMCS Calgary’s new secret mascot costume. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)
HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline

Warship leaves on six-month deployment

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues warning for Thursday afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is preparing a rapid response team proposal for submission to the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district chosen as COVID-19 rapid response team

Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Most Read