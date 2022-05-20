(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

B.C. man robs gas station, uses toddler as a shield against police

Kamloops RCMP say the Oliver man was arrested after attempted robbery with his 3-year-old child

An Oliver man accused of robbing a Kamloops gas station with his toddler by his side and then using the child as a shield when confronted by a police officer will appear in court today (May 20).

According to Kamloops RCMP, an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of a gas station in the 320— block of Westside Road, at about 7 p.m. on May 19, when he was alerted to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the same gas station.

S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the suspect had allegedly entered the gas station holding the hand of his small child and after walking around the store, approached the counter and demanded money. The then allegedly pulled up his shirt to expose the butt of what appeared to be a firearm.

The officer had seen the man and his child leave the gas station lot and located them nearby.

“While it is deeply disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child, it is even more concerning that he is alleged to have threatened the officer and used his child as a shield, by putting his child between himself and the officer,” said S/Sgt. Shoihet.

The 32-year-old man eventually released the child who ran to a nearby family member. After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody and found to have a replica firearm.

BC Prosecution Service is considering charges against the man of robbery, uttering threats, breach of a firearms prohibition and a resisting arrest.

