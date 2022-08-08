Olivia Newton-John, beloved star of Grease, dead at 73

Newton-John ‘passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning’

Olivia Newton John performs during the ViÃ±a del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in ViÃ±a del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual five-day festival was inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer.

Her husband, John Easterling, made the announcement on her social media channels Monday (Aug 8), saying that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Newton-John was a four-time Grammy winner and played Sandy in Grease, starring John Travolta.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary