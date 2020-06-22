On top of everything else, now Sooke property taxes are due

The deadline to pay this year’s tax is July 2

While the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the economy, bills are still coming due. A major one for homeowners, landlords and businesses is property tax, which funds government services that are in high demand during a pandemic and, if left unpaid, can rack up a 10 per cent penalty.

The deadline to pay this year’s municipal property tax is July 2. Bills went out May 28.

Property taxation is the most important single source of municipal revenue and fund much needed public services like law enforcement and firefighters, officials say.

Unlike some municipalities that are allowing residents to pay taxes later in the year, Sooke council opted to provide relief to most residents by reducing a planned four per cent tax increase to zero per cent.

The District of Sooke collects taxes for both the municipality and other governing bodies. Of the total property tax Sooke residents pay, only 45 per cent goes to municipal services. The balance is collected and transferred to other taxing authorities, such as the Capital Regional District and the Sooke School District.

The district has created a FAQ page that answers some of the common questions it receives during tax season. It can be found here.

Taxes can be paid at banks, online, or at Sooke Municipal Hall. Municipal hall will be open until 8 p.m. on June 23, June 25 and July 2 for tax payments.

If you need information on your tax bill, please call the district’s finance department at 250-642-1634.



