A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek shut down the road in both directions.

A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek shut down the road in both directions.

One dead after early morning crash near Black Creek

A car collided with a power pole shortly before 3 a.m. on Hwy 19A

One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on Highway 19A north of Black Creek on Tuesday morning.

Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green said the call for the incident came in shortly before 3 a.m.

The vehicle had run into a hydro pole in the 8400-block.

“When I arrived on scene I saw the car had snapped the pole in half. It was lying down on the ground, and hydro lines were down,” Green said. “On examination of the scene, I determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased.”

READ MORE: Traffic incident affects Highway 19A near Black Creek

The fire department secured the area, shut down the highway, and turned the scene over to the RCMP to perform an investigation.

Green said firefighters also helped extricate the person from the vehicle.

The highway was restricted to single lane traffic between Lalum Road and Hamm Road until shortly before 10 a.m.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivercar crashfirefightersRCMP

Previous story
Toxic algae bloom prompts water warning in View Royal lake
Next story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton

Just Posted

The federal government has provided the Pauquachin First Nation with more than $41 million in compensation for the historical wrong of Canada brokering a deal that caused the Indigenous community to become inaccessible by land. Pictured is the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Saanich Peninsula’s Pauquachin First Nation receives $41 million from feds for road closure deal

The Salish Bear Totem was removed from the Malahat Summit on July 31 after it was burned in a deliberate act on July 2. (Submitted)
Malahat totem pole removed for refurbishment following July 2 arson

Blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to humans and pets. (Black Press Media file photo)
Toxic algae bloom prompts water warning in View Royal lake

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member's remains. (Courtesy VicPD)
Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter