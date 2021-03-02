Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)

One dead in workplace accident at Gold River logging site

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19

Nootka Sound RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating a fatal workplace accident in the woods south of Gold River Monday.

Cpl. Kim Rutherford said the BC Coroner Service is also investigating the death of a Western Forest Products contract employee at Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 19 at 9:40 a.m. on March 1.

“Nootka Sound RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim,” said Rutherford.

In an email statement, WFP spokesperson Babita Khunkhun said harvesting operations were immediately suspended and that the firm is working with the contractor and authorities as appropriate.

“We are saddened to hear of a fatal incident that occurred this morning involving an employee of one of our contractors working in Tree Farm Licence 19 near Gold River, B.C. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragedy. On behalf of all employees at Western, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family,” said Don Demens, President and CEO, WFP.

