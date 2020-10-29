The Capital Regional District is considering adding another dollar a year to the parkland acquisition fund fee for homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Capital Regional District is considering adding another dollar a year to the parkland acquisition fund fee for homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)

One dollar or two? Greater Victoria parks acquisition fee hike spurs debate

$2 a year too steep, CRD committee recommends $1 a year increase per household

Charging an extra $2 per year per household through 2030 for parks acquisition was more than most Capital Regional District board members felt was appropriate during the current difficult economic times.

However, an extra $1 a year for five years, as a way to help reduce the impact of climate change, boost the population’s general well-being during COVID and protect biodiversity – arguments made by supporters – was palatable enough to the majority around the committee of the whole table Wednesday to recommend the increase, as part of the proposed 2021 CRD parks budget.

Provisional approval was given by the committee for the CRD’s overall 2021 financial plan, which must still be approved at the CRD board level. Residents could potentially see the increase on next year’s bills.

Committee member and Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor’s motion to add the extra dollar contribution to the CRD’s parks acquisition fund to the current $20 a year households pay came after his motion to add $2 a year through 2030 was soundly defeated.

ALSO READ: CRD to consider plan for mountain biking trails at Mount Work

Given the CRD’s declaration of a climate emergency two years ago, Taylor said in support of the $2 hike, “we need to take action” toward reducing the region’s climate impact.

He found support from Salt Spring Island Electoral Area Director Gary Holman, who called it a “minimal increase that has a significant impact.”

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt said boosting support for parkland in this way “is responding to the climate emergency by protecting biological diversity and enhancing the sequestering of carbon.” Not only has visiting regional parks been one of few activities families could do during the height of COVID, he added, “this ranks near the top of the list of what people would like to see money spent on.”

However, the idea of injecting more money into the CRD’s parks acquisition fund at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet was not roundly endorsed.

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns refused to support the $2 hike based on the current economic uncertainty and voiced concern over the future of the fund if public support for it dwindles. Sooke Mayor Maja Tait noted the increase in food bank usage in her community and said “some residents cannot afford a cup of coffee,” a reference to Holman’s comparison of what $2 represents.

RELATED STORY: CRD approves park lands acquisition extension, a $20 levy per household

Langford Coun. Lanny Seaton said rather than spending more on acquiring parkland, the CRD should be looking at ways to make its current parks more user-friendly and increase fire protection within them.

View Royal Mayor David Screech said the parkland acquisition fund has been an “amazing service and an amazing program,” but he cautioned about overburdening taxpayers at a time of crisis. “Never have we not been able to buy a piece of land that staff recommends that we should,” he said.

The $1 increase came to the committee of the whole as a recommendation from the CRD parks committee.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CRDparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K
Next story
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

Just Posted

RCMP are trying to determine why a woman fled the scene of an accident in Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke RCMP search for driver who fled crash site

Police want to know why woman left

Knox Vision Society’s affordable housing complex at 2110 Church Rd. in Sooke. The building includes 42 affordable rental apartments. (File – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke committee takes aim at affordable housing

Several projects close to breaking ground

The Royal Canadian Legion kicked off its annual poppy drive in Sooke with legion president Richard Steele (left), Mayor Maja Tait, T’Sou-ke Nation Chief Gordie Planes and poppy fund chair Al Stuart in attendance. (Kevin Laird/News Staff)
Sooke Legion credits restaurant, volunteers for keeping doors open through pandemic

‘We’re not making a lot of money, but we’re not losing a lot either,’ says legion president

The Capital Regional District is considering adding another dollar a year to the parkland acquisition fund fee for homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)
One dollar or two? Greater Victoria parks acquisition fee hike spurs debate

$2 a year too steep, CRD committee recommends $1 a year increase per household

Patrol officers from VicPD’s Esquimalt division responded to a call about hateful graffiti in Macaulay Park Wednesday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-Semitic, hate-based graffiti found in Esquimalt park

Police seek suspects after fresh hate-based graffiti found Wednesday evening

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Pilot Kevin Maher participated in a flyover of a ceremony at the Cobble Hill cenotaph on Oct. 22 in a 1940 North American (Noorduyn) Harvard aircraft. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Cobble Hill remembers lost military members with ceremony, flyover

Annual event commemorates those who died in non-combat roles

Adam Ireton holds his son Weston, along with Kristen and Beckett as they celebrate Weston's last day of treatment for lukemia. (Kristen Ireton photo)
799 days: ‘Super’ Weston defeats cancer

‘Weston is disease-free now, so we will be going into a period of checkups and things until he’s 18’

Most Read