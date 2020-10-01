One man was taken into custody after an assault and barricade on Esquimalt Road on Sept. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

One in custody after assault, barricade in Esquimalt Road residence

Victoria police closed down portion of the road Wednesday night during incident

One man was taken into police custody Wednesday night after barricading himself in a residential building on Esquimalt Road.

Police were called to the multi-unit building on Sept. 30 around 7 p.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a person suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was treated and taken to hospital.

READ ALSO: One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Police learned that a male suspect was inside a unit of the building and moved in for an arrest, but the man refused to leave and barricaded himself inside the suite.

Police blocked off the road and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiators and VicPD K9 came in to assist. Negotiations were successful just before 10 p.m. and police took the man into custody, where he was held for morning court.

Anyone with information who is yet to speak with officers is encouraged to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man after hours-long standoff on Pandora Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Light the City takes root in Greater Victoria as pandemic cancels holiday favourite parade, convoy
Next story
Funding announced for small-vessel safety projects

Just Posted

Sooke’s DeMamiel Creek project cost reduced by $200,000

Municipal staff lauded for coming up with savings, without compromising project

Light the City takes root in Greater Victoria as pandemic cancels holiday favourite parade, convoy

Five weeks of drive-thru events fill void of IEOA annual Truck Light Convoy, Santa Claus Parade

Oak Bay High head shave lives on despite COVID-19

Students hustle money for Tour de Rock under constraints of pandemic

Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

PHOTOS: Tour de Rock riders zoom through Sooke, visit big donor

11-year-old Sooke girl raised over $10,000 for Tour de Rock with bottle drive

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. salmon farm opponents demand answers from DFO

First Nations, conservation groups dismayed by omission of sea lice in risk assessments

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Most Read