A double stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Thursday night sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

One in custody after two men stabbed in Victoria

Police arrest suspect morning after stabbings on Pandora Avenue

Police discovered two men with stab wounds after responding to a call about a “large fight” on Pandora Avenue Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. When they arrived they found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds and were told that another man – the suspect – had fled the scene. The wounded men were taken to hospital.

Just after 5 a.m. the next morning officers were told that the suspect had returned to the same block. Police arrived, located and arrested him after deploying a conductive energy weapon.

That man was taken to hospital and assessed, police say. Once he was cleared he was transported to VicPD cells. The investigation is ongoing.

