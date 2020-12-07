One in hospital, one arrested after Victoria stabbing

One man was arrested by Victoria police after a stabbing on Gorge Road East Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 and found a man suffering potential life-threatening injuries. Police also located two people who had been bear sprayed.

Paramedics took the man who had been stabbed to hospital.

Police learned that a suspect had fled to a nearby temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. They found a suspect inside a suite there and arrested him without incident, before transporting him to cells where he was held for court.

The suspect faces three recommended charges of assault and one of aggravated assault. The victim remains in hospital and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

