One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Mounties are investigating after multiple people were stabbed in a rural area near Kelowna early Sunday morning (March 28).

Just before 2 a.m., West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP officers flooded an area of Postill Lake Road near the Kelowna International Airport, where they found five people had been stabbed at a bush party.

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to the hospital. The RCMP did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

One adult male has been arrested and is in police custody.

A social media post from a man claiming to be the father of one of the victims alleged his high school-aged son and some friends were having a bush party at Postill Lake when a group people in their 20s showed up. The man claims a fight broke out between the two groups and one man stabbed multiple people. The man said his son is now at home resting and “everyone is going to pull through.”

The RCMP believes there is no risk to the public and is requesting that anyone with information call the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident soon.

ORIGINAL:

Six people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after an incident near the Kelowna International Airport.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says six ambulances and a supervisor vehicle responded to an area near Postill Drive and Old Vernon Road just before 2 a.m., picking up six patients.

BCEHS would not confirm any information regarding the age of the patients or the circumstances of their injuries. Social media reports allege the patients are minors, victims of a stabbing.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.