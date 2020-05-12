A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrest man in connection to weekend stabbing

VicPD continue to investigate after a man was stabbed late Saturday morning

One man has been arrested in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Victoria police officers were called to a hotel in the 2800-block of Douglas Streets for a fight involving two people at approximately 11 a.m on Saturday, May 9.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered one man had a stab wound to his arm. The injury was not life-threatening.

According to the Victoria Police Department, a male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Multiple officers searched the area after receiving a description of the suspect but could not locate him.

ALSO READ: Traffic stop by Victoria police yields loaded handgun on driver

On Sunday, May 10, an off-duty VicPD officer spotted the suspect driving the same vehicle and alerted patrol officers.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers located the suspect near the Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue intersection and arrested him without incident.

The investigation involving the incident is ongoing. VicPD is asking anyone with information on this crime, or any others, to call its non-emergency line, 250-995-7654, or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island
Next story
‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

Just Posted

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

Victoria police arrest man in connection to weekend stabbing

VicPD continue to investigate after a man was stabbed late Saturday morning

Six speeders caught in Saanich days after B.C. high-risk driving campaign kicks off

Saanich police crack down after spike in excessive speeding

Sooke takes slow, cautious approach to reopening

Council to begin meeting in person again on May 19; South Island Chambers of Commerce collaborate

Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Victoria council looks at ways to create more outdoor spaces

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

With no watchdog around, conservationists are worried about old-growth logging activities and call for ‘modernized regulations’ in the forest sector

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Most Read