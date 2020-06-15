One man is in custody after a stabbing in the 200-block of Gorge Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man in custody after late-night stabbing in Victoria

The stabbing took place during altercation in a Gorge Road East building

One man was arrested after a stabbing in the 200-block of Gorge Road East on Sunday evening.

Victoria police were called to a multi-unit residential building just before 9:30 p.m. on June 14. Officers arrived and located the victim, who lives in the building.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

The victim told officers that another building resident stabbed him during an altercation. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: William Head prison escapees charged in homicide of Metchosin man

Officers were able to locate a suspect and took him into custody a short time later. He was transported to cells where he was held for court.

 

