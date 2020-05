No arrests have been made after Thursday night incident in Victoria

One man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Johnson Street just after 9 p.m. and located the victim, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The Victoria Police Department’s major crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made as of yet.

