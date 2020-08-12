The 800-block of Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria sits partially blocked by police Wednesday morning (Aug. 12). Emergency crews responded to a small fire that sent one man to hospital with severe injuries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

One man in hospital with severe injures after small fire in Victoria apartment building

Man was found by firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about smoke on third floor

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning (Aug. 12) after being found by firefighters inside a building in the 800-block of Fisgard Street.

Victoria Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson said the fire crew arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke on the third floor of Victoria Apartments. Firefighters found light smoke conditions, he said, but were alerted to the possibility of an occupant inside one of the suites.

The man was found and transferred to the care of BC Ambulance Service paramedics and transported to hospital.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Their initial investigation indicates the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

A fire investigator attended the scene, but no report on the cause of the fire can be released at this time, Atkinson said. Their investigation continues.

Residents of the building gathered outside on the sidewalk.

VicPD was also on scene managing traffic control and the block of Fisgard Street between Quadra and Blanshard streets was closed to through traffic for a time after the incident.

ALSO READ: Bystander alerts Saanich residents of house fire

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say
Next story
Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Just Posted

Area residents concerned about aftermath of McKenzie interchange construction

Ministry says neighbours’ concerns being heard, will be addressed

One man in hospital with severe injures after small fire in Victoria apartment building

Man was found by firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about smoke on third floor

UPDATE: Two dead after fishing boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension allowing up to five days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

West Shore’s 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

Millstream Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway area continues to be a hotspot

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Man arrested after stabbing incident at makeshift camp near Vancouver Island mall

RCMP in Parksville report 28-year-old man taken into custody without incident

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read