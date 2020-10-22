(Black Press Media file photo)

One man injured, Victoria police seek more suspects afer Centennial Square brawl

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of multiple people fighting

The Victoria Police Department is investigating an assault in Centennial Square Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 21, shortly before 4:30 p.m., VicPD responded to reports of a fight involving multiple people in Centennial Square. When officers arrived they found an injured man, but no other suspects. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continue to investigate in hopes of identifying those involved. While it happened less than an hour after officers responded to two simultaneous reports of armed persons – including one in Centennial Square – VicPD doesn’t believe the assault investigation is related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

