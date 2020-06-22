One man sent to hospital after driver falls asleep on the Trans-Canada Highway

A crash Saturday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver issued tickets for driving with due care and failing to produce licence

One man was taken to hospital after another driver fell asleep at the wheel while travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday morning.

On June 20 at approximately 7:20 a.m., the West Shore RCMP received a complaint from driver claiming his vehicle had just been sideswiped on the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The driver advised he was driving a Chevrolet Metro hatchback south on the highway near the Six Mile Road off-ramp when a Saturn SL1, headed in the same direction, sideswiped him. The impact sent the Metro hatchback into the centre median. The driver of the hatchback was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP’s media relations officer.

According to a news release, drug and alcohol impairment were ruled out but the driver of the Saturn admitted to falling asleep. The driver of the Saturn was issued violation tickets for failure to produce and driver’s licence and driving without due care.

Both vehicles sustained significant body damage and were towed from the scene.

