One dead after workshop fire in East Sooke

One person is dead following a workshop fire in East Sooke on Wednesday morning.

East Sooke Fire Chief Carl Neilson could not confirm any details about the person’s identity who died in the workshop on Timberdoodle Road.

Firefighters from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about a fire just around 7:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. BC Coroner’s Service said the investigation was ongoing and could not release any details.

