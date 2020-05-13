Rescue crews discovered an individual unresponsive on Norris Rock (red pin) following a boating accident Tuesday night off of Hornby Island. Google Maps

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

One person is dead following a boating accident off Hornby Island Tuesday evening.

According to the Hornby Island Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to tend to a patient with hypothermia as a result of an overturned boat.

While en route, they received word of a second patient, possibly deceased.

While the first medical crew arrived to assist a patient who was showing signs of hypothermia, a second crew went to Ford’s Cove Marina to board a dive boat to locate the second boater. The crew located the individual unresponsive on Norris Rock.

Crews brought the man back to the marina where a BC Air Ambulance crew and a local doctor met the patient to continue resuscitation efforts. The doctor pronounced the man dead at the marina.

According to their Facebook page, Hornby Island Fire Rescue noted they believe the boat capsized and one man was unable to stay afloat without a personal flotation device. The other boater was able to drag him to Norris Rock where he was able to right the boat and row it to Hornby Island to get help.

Sources indicate the man was not a resident of Hornby Island.

The Record will update the story when more information becomes available.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry
Next story
New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Just Posted

United Way of Greater Victoria shares collaboration, innovation with new webinars

Series launches May 12, aims to unite philanthropic leaders with local businesses

‘Resilient’ nurses ensure best care for patients despite challenges

May 11 to 17 is National Nurses Week in Canada

West Shore student petitions for more than a video graduation ceremony

Online petition receives nearly 3,000 signatures in less than one week

New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Residents begin moving into new affordable housing units this week

Fire protection helps lower Central Saanich insurance premiums

Improved fire insurance rating could see premiums drop from one to three per cent

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Most Read