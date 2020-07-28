Mission RCMP, Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at a fatal plane crash at Stave Lake in Mission. (File Photo)

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

One person has died and another is injured following a small plane collision near Stave Lake outside of Mission yesterday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday July 27, Mission RCMP received a report from the International Emergency Response Centre that a small plane had crashed on an abandoned air strip near Stave Lake.

Officers from the Mission RCMP were transported to the area with assistance from Mission Search and Rescue, as the site is inaccessible by road.

“When our officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 21-year-old woman had been injured and a 66-year-old woman, who had died,” said Mission RCMP Sgt. Chris Robinson. “The injured woman was transported to a larger area hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Mission RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine how, where and when the 66-year-old female passed away.

No further information will be released by police or the BC Coroners Service, follow-up inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

Just Posted

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons

Drop off donations of unseasoned, uncooked fish welcome

Advocacy groups seek to provide long-lasting support for Sooke’s homeless population

New space secured for Sooke homeless at former Speed Source Fitness building

Accommodation revenues in Victoria down 86 per cent in June

Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) cites figures in call for additional support

Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Kenn Mount recommends everyone follow B.C. FireSmart guidelines

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Vehicle incident causes wildfire off Highway 1 near Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

Swimmers and boaters in Nanaimo rescue girl on inflatable blown out to sea

Winds and current carry out six-year-old girl from beach at Pipers Lagoon Park

Most Read