Emergency crews on scene at the Trans-Canada Highway and Roberts Street in Ladysmith, where one person has sustained serious injuries in a crash. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

Emergency crews on scene at the Trans-Canada Highway and Roberts Street in Ladysmith, where one person has sustained serious injuries in a crash. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

One person seriously injured in rollover crash along the highway in Ladysmith

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions so helicopter can land

One person has sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith.

Crews were called out just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to a two-vehicle incident at Roberts Street and the highway in front of the Antique Mall.

Roberts was closed to traffic while emergency service crews worked to extricate an occupant from the rolled Jeep. All highway lanes are now being shut down for a helicopter landing zone.

Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection.

According to ICBC data, there were eight crashes at the TCH-Roberts Street-Transfer Beach Boulevard intersection in 2020, second most among Ladysmith intersections. There were 43 crashes at that intersection over the five-year period from 2015-2020.

READ ALSO: Car rolls over in crash along Nanaimo Parkway

READ ALSO: Drivers hurt in crash on the highway in south Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
B.C. approves search funds for 18 residential schools, 3 hospitals

Just Posted

A five-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on Sooke Road this afternoon. (Sooke News Mirror)
Five-vehicle crash delaying traffic near Sooke

Chambers of commerce from across B.C. have endorsed a plan to tackle key social and economic factors impacting cities, which they say will also support businesses attempting to recover from the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Build Back Victoria)
B.C. chambers endorse pandemic-recovery blueprint for cities

Some of the more than 400 people arrested at Fairy Creek Watershed blockades may face criminal charges. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Fairy Creek logging protesters may face criminal charges

The District of Sooke's wastewater treatment plant will receive structural and mechanical upgrades, and the local wastewater collection system will be extended to increase sewer capacity. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke mayor welcomes provincial funding for upgrades to wastewater treatment plant