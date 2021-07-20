One person seriously injured in rollover crash along the highway in Ladysmith

One person has sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith.
Crews were called out just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to a two-vehicle incident at Roberts Street and the highway in front of the Antique Mall.
Roberts was closed to traffic while emergency service crews worked to extricate an occupant from the rolled Jeep. All highway lanes are now being shut down for a helicopter landing zone.
Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection.
According to ICBC data, there were eight crashes at the TCH-Roberts Street-Transfer Beach Boulevard intersection in 2020, second most among Ladysmith intersections. There were 43 crashes at that intersection over the five-year period from 2015-2020.
