One person taken to hospital in Langford incident

Emergency personnel converged en mass in Langford June 8 to a building near Jacklin Road and Orono Avenue. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Emergency personnel converged with lights and sirens blaring in Langford Monday. West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were called to a building near Jacklin Road and Orono Avenue on June 8 around 5 p.m.

Residents were briefly barred from entering the multi-unit residential building and one person was taken away by ambulance according to witnesses.

West Shore RCMP

The West Shore RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that officers responded to a police incident near the 800-block of Hockley Avenue and that there is no risk to the public at this time. RCMP will not release more information this evening.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

