Learning tools from the Garth Homer Society’s LifeStreams program have gone online. (Facebook/Garth Homer Society)

Learning tools from the Garth Homer Society’s LifeStreams program have gone online. (Facebook/Garth Homer Society)

Online platform launched for Greater Victoria adults with developmental disabilities

Platform includes programs, events, activities and COVID-19 resources

A new online platform is offering Greater Victoria adults with developmental disabilities a space to learn new skills, attend events and connect with one another.

Launched by the Garth Homer Society in late 2020, LifeStreams is based off five pillars of learning – academics, body and health, community, purpose and self – intended to foster adaptability and self-sufficiency. The platform is one of the first to gear itself specifically to adults.

“We wanted to provide resources that were accessible and enjoyable for users, while at the same time maintaining their dignity as adults,” Geoffrey Ewert, Garth Homer Society learning and employment services director, said.

Upon clicking on the homepage, users are welcomed with an array of inviting graphics, including Supports, Activities and Learning, Live Events and The Voice Newsletter. They can then browse through a range of options from guides on social interaction and COVID-19 resources to lessons on painting, home skills and online safety.

RELATED: Pandemic raises stakes for B.C. residents with intellectual disabilities

The events section offers nearly daily options for users to try out new activities and connect with each other online. Upcoming events include a games and coffee hangout, a yoga class, trivia night and karaoke.

Creation of the platform was based off input from some of Garth Homer’s 185 existing clients.

“Inclusion should always be a top priority, and when it comes to building something for a community, voices from within that community are crucial to include in the conversation,” Jen Thorndale, LifeStreams program leader, said. “With their contributions, we have created an engaging, inclusive and accessible online hub where adults of all abilities can feel independent in exploring learning, resources and virtual connection.”

Funding of the website and ongoing live events came from United Way Greater Victoria, which provided a $45,000 grant.

The platform can be accessed at lifestreams.ca.

RELATED: Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

disabilitiesGreater VictoriaUnited Way

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate
Next story
Community services tent returns, in new location near Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD arrest man at gunpoint after firearm call

Man faces charges for breaching condition not to possess replica firearms

Port Renfrew Fire Chief Dan Kuzman, left, and Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Director Mike Hicks, separated by two fishing rods for safe pandemic physical distancing, display the village’s new snowplowing unit. (Contributed)
Port Renfrew gets new snowplow

With equipment, CRD crew can clear roads following snowfall

Sooke’s Amy McLaughlin holds Theodore, a bunny who will be going to a new owner in Nanaimo within the coming days if all goes will at an upcoming bunny play-date. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny business

Amy McLaughlin has rescued over 400 bunnies across the Island, mainland

Jerry Dyck plans to purchase a new RV to drive across Canada in, once it’s safe to travel again. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria man plans post-pandemic cross-Canada RV trip after $2M lottery win

Retired electrician bought the winning ticket in Duncan

Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)
Man walks out of Oak Bay liquor store with $140 bottle of tequila

Oak Bay Police briefs Jan. 17 to 24

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Second doses delayed as B.C. vaccine delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is urging visitors to stay on designated trails after a hiker became injured in an unsanctioned area last week. (Westerly file photo)
Injured hiker rescued in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Milne’s Landing CNR station

Elide Peers | Contributed Back in the 1920s, freight was often carried… Continue reading

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

Local musician and artist Daisy Melville created a watercolour portrait of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders from the recent American inauguration, and with help from her mom, is now selling t-shirts and more with funds going to the Comox Valley Food Bank. Image submitted
Island artist turns Sanders inauguration meme into art for good

All proceeds from the sale of shirts, sweaters and more will go to the Comox Valley Food Bank

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Most Read