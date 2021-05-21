Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

Ontario court rules deadly shootdown of Flight 752 in Iran was act of terrorism

Ruling invalidates Iran’s immunity against civil litigation

An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country.

In the decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020, were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.

As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act provides an exception in cases where the losses are caused by terrorist activity, the ruling said.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The lawsuit was filed last year by four people whose loved ones were killed in the attack.

Merzhad Zarei lost his 18-year-old son, Arad, while Shahin Moghaddam lost his wife, Shakiba, and their son Rossitin, the document said. Ali Gorji lost his niece Poureh and her husband Arash, who were newlyweds, it said.

The fourth plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe because she fears reprisals from Iran, had planned to be on the plane alongside her husband but couldn’t get a visa in time, the ruling said.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said the ruling is “unprecedented in Canadian law.”

“It is significant for the impact it will have on immediate surviving family members seeking justice,” Mark Arnold and Jonah Arnold said in a statement Thursday.

The suit names a number of defendants, including the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran was served with the claim through Global Affairs Canada in September, but failed to file a statement of defence and was found in default in December.

Normally, a defendant found in default is deemed to admit the truth of the allegations made in the statement of claim, but the protections under the State Immunity Act apply even to those found in default, Belobaba wrote. The plaintiffs must therefore still satisfy the court that the case can proceed under the legally established exceptions.

“The plaintiffs have established that the shooting down of Flight 752 by the defendants was an act of terrorism and constitutes ‘terrorist activity’ under the SIA, the JVTA and the provisions of the Criminal Code,” he wrote.

The judge relied on two expert reports — one by Ralph Goodale, Canada’s special adviser on the incident, and the other by the Special Rapporteur to the United Nations Human Rights Council — in determining that the missiles were fired intentionally.

He also relied on the UN report and other experts in finding there was no armed conflict in the region at the time.

In the immediate aftermath of the shootdown, Iran denied responsibility but acknowledged three days later that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly hit the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles.

Preliminary reports released by Iranian authorities last year pointed to an air-defence operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

Iran’s civil aviation body released a final report earlier this year that blamed “human error” for the firing of the missiles but named no one responsible.

Thursday’s ruling dealt only with liability. The judge said another hearing will be held regarding compensation.

—Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Trudeau, O’Toole, demand accountability as Iranian officials indicted for PS752 crash

RELATED: Flight PS752 shot down after being ‘misidentified’ as ‘hostile target,’ Iran’s final report says

Flight 752 crash in IranIranTerrorism

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure reported at Cloverdale Elementary in Saanich
Next story
1 dead, ‘several’ arrested after shooting at Nanaimo strip mall

Just Posted

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Cruise blues: Harbour authority frets as Alaskan cruise ships set to bypass Victoria

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

Sooke councillors debate the issues online during a May 10, 2021 council meeting. (YouTube/District of Sooke)
Sooke mayor eyes provincial plan to keep online council meetings

Province wants online council meetings expanded in B.C.

The Greater Victoria School District has reported a COVID-19 exposure at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary School in Saanich. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Cloverdale Elementary in Saanich

Potential exposure date May 17

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, said the Legion has lost between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

More traffic, competition for Station Road businesses something to consider

(Black Press Media file photo)
Black bear sighting in Saanich near Camosun College Interurban Campus

Police asking residents in the area to be on the lookout

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara, cast members in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Blood Quantum’ overall winners at Canadian Screen Awards

TV comedy swan song won eight times, indigenous zombie feature won seven trophies in total

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi
Ontario court rules deadly shootdown of Flight 752 in Iran was act of terrorism

Ruling invalidates Iran’s immunity against civil litigation

(File photo)
RCMP: Witness video helps ID suspect who fled rollover crash near Horne Lake

Police say vehicle was reported stolen; two people then left on a dirt bike

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
1 dead, ‘several’ arrested after shooting at Nanaimo strip mall

Heavy RCMP presence gathered at strip mall along old Island Highway

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Most Read