Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says Ottawa is looking at expanding the categories of essential workers allowed to travel across the Canada-U.S. border.

He told a parliamentary committee Thursday that could mean allowing technicians in the integrated auto industry to be considered essential workers for cross-border purposes.

“We are specifically talking about different groups that would be potentially considered to be essential workers, that have the need to cross the border for specific reasons,” Garneau said.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020 to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Garneau told MPs on the special committee on the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. that the flow of goods across the shared border has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

“The situation is gradually changing and we are very, very sensitive to the need to recover our economies,” he said.

Millions of dollars in goods and services still cross the border every day, and roughly three-quarters of Canada’s exports go to the United States.

Garneau said the most important factor in evaluating border policy is the health and safety of Canadians, but the government should be sensitive to the need to revive the economy.

“We have to always bear in mind that the No. 1 consideration is the health and safety of Canadians.”

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Next story
Two more Greater Victoria schools report COVID-19 exposures

Just Posted

Iris Gray says adults with autism have been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Adults with autism struggle with isolation, uncertainty as pandemic continues

Bi-weekly group forced to cancel in-person community meetings

(Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood Fire Rescue refreshes public on burning bylaws

No open burning, fire appliances allowed from sunrise to 10 p.m. when fire risk rating is low

Two new school exposures were reported by the Greater Victoria School District on April 8, one at Mount Douglas Secondary School and one at Victoria High School. (Google Streetview)
Two more Greater Victoria schools report COVID-19 exposures

Victoria High School and Mount Douglas Secondary School added to growing list

A supportive housing project at 1909 Prosser Rd. in Central Saanich would include 39 units. (Google Maps)
Supportive housing proposed for Central Saanich promises to be a ‘good neighbour’

BC Housing said “proximity to services, amenities and availability of property” determine location

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in Greater Victoria?

A rise in online sexual assault allegations prompts conversation

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Economy adds 303,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls: Statistics Canada

Figure released this morning outpaced the 259,000 gain seen in February

FILE - This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16

Chemainus Theatre facilities manager Damion Knight at the spot inside the gallery and gift shop where thieves smashed a window and grabbed masks. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Unique masks valued at $1,000 stolen from Chemainus Theatre Gallery

Thieves smash a window and grab the goods early Monday morning

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

Firefighters, including those from Cranberry volunteer department, are battling a blaze in the Nanaimo River Road area. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Dwelling destroyed, two taken to hospital after mid-Island blaze

Numerous fire departments and first responders at area south of Nanaimo

Most Read