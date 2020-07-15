Work on two Sooke road projects will start this month. (B.C. Transportation Ministry graphic)

Otter Point Rd., Highway 14 upgrades start this month in Sooke

Work focuses on safety for pedestrians, transit users, and cyclists

Work begins this month on the long-awaited upgrades to Otter Point Road and Highway 14 through Sooke.

Two kilometres of Otter Point Road will be widened and resurfaced between the Sooke municipal boundary and Kemp Lake Road.

The work includes widening and paving the existing shoulders and improving the road’s alignment.

“We’re partnering with the province on this project, which will make the Sooke town centre more welcoming to pedestrians and safer for cyclists,” said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.

RELATED: Province announces improvements to Highway 14

“By making our commercial centre more pedestrian-friendly and accessible, we’re supporting local businesses and helping to strengthen our local economy.”

A construction contract for the $4.5-million project was awarded to Scansa Construction Ltd. of Victoria.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by next spring.

On Highway 14 through Sooke’s town centre, new concrete and paving-stone sidewalks will be installed between Otter Point Road and Atherley Close, bus pull-outs will be built and a new crosswalk will be installed near Ed Macgregor Park and the Gateway Trail.

A construction contract was awarded to Ramida Enterprises of Sooke.

Work is expected to be completed this fall.

The project is valued at $1.2 million, which includes a $200,000 contribution from the District of Sooke.

These projects are the last of the suite of Highway 14 corridor improvements, announced in January 2018, to get underway.

The other projects, all completed, include three new transit pull-outs and a queue-jump lane on Highway 14, a new two-lane bridge on Gillespie Road, Sooke River Road intersection upgrades, a slow-moving vehicle pull-out east of Muir Creek and a new Sombrio rest area.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau urged to boost Canada’s post-COVID economy by investing in nature
Next story
COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

Just Posted

Over 86% of Sooke property owners pay taxes on time

The deadline for tax payment was July 2

Otter Point Rd., Highway 14 upgrades start this month in Sooke

Work focuses on safety for pedestrians, transit users, and cyclists

Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time

The Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating on Johnson Street since 2001

Victoria International Airport deemed the most efficient for its size

Ranking appears in a report comparing airports across three international areas

Driver slapped with $483 ticket for excessive speeding in Saanich construction zone

Police traffic unit reminds drivers to slow down in McKenzie interchange

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Shopping It’s back! The Sooke Night Market returned on July 2 after… Continue reading

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

Most Read