Otter Point Rd., Highway 14 upgrades start this month in Sooke

Work focuses on safety for pedestrians, transit users, and cyclists

Work on two Sooke road projects will start this month. (B.C. Transportation Ministry graphic)

Work begins this month on the long-awaited upgrades to Otter Point Road and Highway 14 through Sooke.

Two kilometres of Otter Point Road will be widened and resurfaced between the Sooke municipal boundary and Kemp Lake Road.

The work includes widening and paving the existing shoulders and improving the road’s alignment.

“We’re partnering with the province on this project, which will make the Sooke town centre more welcoming to pedestrians and safer for cyclists,” said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.

“By making our commercial centre more pedestrian-friendly and accessible, we’re supporting local businesses and helping to strengthen our local economy.”

A construction contract for the $4.5-million project was awarded to Scansa Construction Ltd. of Victoria.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by next spring.

On Highway 14 through Sooke’s town centre, new concrete and paving-stone sidewalks will be installed between Otter Point Road and Atherley Close, bus pull-outs will be built and a new crosswalk will be installed near Ed Macgregor Park and the Gateway Trail.

A construction contract was awarded to Ramida Enterprises of Sooke.

Work is expected to be completed this fall.

The project is valued at $1.2 million, which includes a $200,000 contribution from the District of Sooke.

These projects are the last of the suite of Highway 14 corridor improvements, announced in January 2018, to get underway.

The other projects, all completed, include three new transit pull-outs and a queue-jump lane on Highway 14, a new two-lane bridge on Gillespie Road, Sooke River Road intersection upgrades, a slow-moving vehicle pull-out east of Muir Creek and a new Sombrio rest area.



