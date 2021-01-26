Greater Victoria’s Coldest Night walks go virtual this year on Feb. 20. (Photo courtesy Our Place Society)

Our Place neighbourhood walks raise money for Greater Victoria homeless

2021 Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser goes virtual

Greater Victoria residents don’t have to travel far this winter to help out those in need.

Supporters can take a walk around their own neighbourhoods this month to help those experiencing homelessness. The annual Coldest Night of the Year, a Canada-wide walk for homelessness, goes virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean participants won’t be getting some exercise.

Hosted by Victoria’s Our Place Society, the fundraiser invites the community to walk for a cause on Feb. 20. Walkers can take on a five or two kilometre route, and are encouraged to share ‘footsies’ – the foot equivalent of a selfie – online to share their support.

READ ALSO: More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

Money raised will help Our Place Society deliver its services. In 2020, the Coldest Night of the Year walkers raised more than $70,000 between the two locations.

“On the coldest nights, we try to get as many people indoors as possible,” says Julian Daly, executive director at Our Place. “But, unfortunately, there are still people left outside. This walk allows the community to come together and show how much they care about the most vulnerable members of society.”

Participants will create their own virtual walk and show support from their neighbourhood. Registration is available online at cnoy.org/location/victoriapandora.

On the West Shore, the walk is hosted in partnership with the Pacific Centre Family Services Association and registration is available online at cnoy.org/location/victoriawestshore.

READ ALSO: Coldest Night of the Year walk returns to Sooke for second year

