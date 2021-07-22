Out of control, Muir Creek fire has grown to one hectare

The Muir Creek wildfire north of Shirley is growing and out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The one-hectare fire was discovered on Friday and under control, but on Wednesday, firefighters found a hot spot that had been fanned into flame by the wind.

Shirley is located 20 kilometres east of Sooke.

Wildfire officials suspect the blaze was human-caused.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there’s no infrastructure or buildings currently at risk. The land is privately owned by Mosaic Forest Management.

It’s the only fire burning on Vancouver Island. The Coastal Fire Centre, which covers Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the vast south coast from Bella Bella to the Lower Mainland, has nine fires burning.

275 fires are burning across the province, with a full third suspected of being caused by a person. A third of the fires were started by lightning, and a third is unknown. Almost half of the 275 active fires are considered under control; 33 per cent are out of control.

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

