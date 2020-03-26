An outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility is not an outbreak of COVID-19 says Island Health. (Google Maps)

Outbreak in Saanich mental health facility not COVID-19, says Island Health

The outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility started on March 23

An active outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility is not an outbreak of COVID-19 says Island Health.

The outbreak started on March 23 at the facility, which has 40 inpatient beds.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Our changing landscape, images of Victoria amid COVID-19

According to Island Health, it is currently standard practice to include COVID-19 testing in the initial round of testing within facilities, along with Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus.

“At this time, there is no evidence that the outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility is related to COVID-19,” reads a statement.

READ ALSO: VicPD officer buys ferry ticket for stranded woman to help her go home

Island Health added there are well-established prevention and control measures in place during any outbreak to keep residents safe and contain the outbreak.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Health

