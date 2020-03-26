Outbreak in Saanich mental health facility not COVID-19, says Island Health

An active outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility is not an outbreak of COVID-19 says Island Health.
The outbreak started on March 23 at the facility, which has 40 inpatient beds.
According to Island Health, it is currently standard practice to include COVID-19 testing in the initial round of testing within facilities, along with Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus.
“At this time, there is no evidence that the outbreak at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility is related to COVID-19,” reads a statement.
Island Health added there are well-established prevention and control measures in place during any outbreak to keep residents safe and contain the outbreak.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.