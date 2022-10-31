Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum pleads not guilty to public mischief

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum arrives to court in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the beginning of his seven-day public mischief trial. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum’s seven-day trial on a charge of public mischief began Monday morning (Oct. 31) in Surrey provincial court with a plea of not guilty.

McCallum’s charge stems from an encounter on Sept. 4, 2021 between himself and a group of volunteers who were gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition.

Crown prosecutor Richard Fowler told Judge Robert Hamilton Monday that McCallum told police Surrey-resident Deborah Johnstone ran over his leg and foot with a Mustang two-door convertible and drove off in a “very dangerous” manner.

The prosecutor told the court McCallum told police, “I really on this one want to go after her.”

Fowler said the question in McCallum’s case will be if he intended to mislead police into believing Johnstone had done something illegal.

The court is expected to review CCTV footage from the scene.

Testifying, Johnstone said she told McCallum to resign when she first saw him at the scene. She said the roof was down on her car, which she was sitting in. It was parked and she was roughly 15 feet away from McCallum, Johnstone told the court. She said McCallum walked in front of her car and over to her passenger side and asked her, “What did you say, madam?” to which she again told him to resign.

“It became unpleasantries between the two of us, back and forth,” Johnstone said. “It was a heated debate. I told him he was the worst mayor that Surrey ever had. I told him he was mean-spirited and a liar.”

“I swore at him,” she testified. “I made a reference to him having a scaly face. I called him a scaly-faced motherf—-er.”

She said McCallum was saying things back.

“He told me I was a loud mouth, and something to the effect that I was no good for Surrey,” she said. “He told me I wasn’t allowed to be there.”

Johnstone said the exchange lasted about a minute. McCallum had spit at the side of his mouth, she said.

“He was angry.”

She told the court McCallum threatened to call bylaw on her and she replied for him to fill his boots, she’d call the RCMP.

“As I drove away I yelled, ‘You’re evil!’”

Johnstone told the court she then drove away slowly because she was in a parking lot. She said her intent was to find parking.

She didn’t hear, feel or see anything unexpected, she said, and doesn’t recall McCallum saying anything to her as she drove off.

The Crown is proceeding summarily.

Criminal cases are prosecuted either by indictment, summarily or a hybrid of the two. Summary offences are the least serious of the three.

A person charged with an indictable offence is required to appear in court whereas someone accused of a summary offence does not, unless a judge says otherwise. A summary offence in B.C. is considered to be in the realm of petty crime and under the Criminal Code of Canada is the least serious type of offence.

After a 13-year break from the mayor’s chair, which he occupied from 1996 to 2005, McCallum was sworn in by a judge on Nov. 5, 2018 for his fourth term as Surrey’s mayor.

Brenda Locke, of Surrey Connect, defeated him for the mayor’s seat in the Oct. 15 election by 973 votes with 33,311 to McCallum’s 32,338.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

