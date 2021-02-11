UPDATED: Power restored in Saanich, Central Saanich after tree hit wires

More than 1,000 customers were affected

More than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in Saanich and Central Saanich were left without power Thursday afternoon after a try fell across some wires. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power has been restored to more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in Saanich and Central Saanich after they were left without power for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Reported at 1:11 p.m., 1,222 customers south of Kersey Road, west of Patricia Bay Highway and north of Charlton Road were were impacted after a tree fell across some wires. BC Hydro crews were on-site shortly before 3 p.m. and had power back soon after.

Planned work in Gordon Head that impacted 24 customers south of Feltham Road, west of Magdelin Street, east of Shelbourne Street and north of Blair Avenue has also been completed.

