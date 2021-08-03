Over 85% of local taxes paid in Sooke

Property taxation is the most important single source of municipal revenue for the district

According to a District of Sooke staff report, the majority of municipal taxes were paid by the July 2 deadline.

As of July 22, 82.27 per cent of taxes were collected, which is in line with previous years.

Tax notices have been sent to property owners with outstanding taxes.

Property taxation is the most important single source of municipal revenue for the District of Sooke.

The district collects taxes for both the municipality and several other governing agencies, such as the Capital Regional District, the Regional Hospital District, and the Sooke School District.

ALSO READ: Sooke eyes more budget cuts due to pandemic



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Property taxesSooke