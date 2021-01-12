Over one kilogram of meth and fentanyl seized by Victoria police

Victoria police seized a significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with replica firearms and cash, during a drug bust near Mayfair Shopping Centre on Friday.
On Jan. 8, officers executed a search warrant on a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. They found and seized over one kilogram of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of fentanyl, two replica firearms and over $1,000 in cash.
Officers arrested one man and plan to recommend drug trafficking charges. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.