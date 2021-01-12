Victoria police seized over one kilogram of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of fentanyl, two replica firearms and cash in a drug bust Jan. 8. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seized over one kilogram of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of fentanyl, two replica firearms and cash in a drug bust Jan. 8. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Over one kilogram of meth and fentanyl seized by Victoria police

Jan. 8 search warrant leads to drugs, cash, replica firearms

Victoria police seized a significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with replica firearms and cash, during a drug bust near Mayfair Shopping Centre on Friday.

On Jan. 8, officers executed a search warrant on a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. They found and seized over one kilogram of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of fentanyl, two replica firearms and over $1,000 in cash.

RELATED: Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Officers arrested one man and plan to recommend drug trafficking charges. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Sooke RCMP seize drugs, firearms during traffic stop

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Drug bustfentanylmethVictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.
Next story
Proposal for two six-storey buildings still too tall, says Langford resident

Just Posted

Metchosin Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila has come under fire for her decision to travel to Mexico in December for business purposes. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin mayor defers discussion of councillor’s travel while residents weigh in

Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila traveled to Mexico in December

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox is taking part in the search for a missing kayaker near Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Air search for missing Langford kayaker called off

Ground search continues; kayaker set off near Sooke at noon Sunday

Langford resident J Scott said although she’s grateful that the two buildings proposed near her home along Fairway Avenue have been reduced to six-storeys, it’s still too tall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Proposal for two six-storey buildings still too tall, says Langford resident

First hearing for development in quiet neighborhood set for Jan. 18

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria from Jan. 12 through Jan. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds up to 70 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Winds to ease early Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf, here decked out in American flags during shooting for the Netflix series Maid last week, could make way for a concrete pontoon once part of the floating bridge over Hood Canal in Washington State. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Used concrete pontoon from the United States could replace Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

The pontoon was once part of the floating bridge across Hood Canal in Washington State

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Cowichan Tribes expects to start vaccinating members against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13. (Citizen file)
Another Vancouver Island First Nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Roll-out planned for Wednesday as Cowichan Tribes deals with outbreak

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday about the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister, MP Blaney talk fish farm transition plans for Vancouver Island

Suggestions involve economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

Most Read