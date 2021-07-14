Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Overdoses are increasing in the area, Island Health said

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health issued an overdose advisory for Greater Victoria on July 13 as overdoses are increasing in the area.

People using opioids or stimulants in the region are at an increased risk from injection and inhalation, the health authority said.

If a person overdoses, Island Health said to call 911, stay with them and administer naloxone. It advises people who use substances to take a small amount first to see how it feels and to carry naloxone. Mixing other substances such as alcohol or prescription drugs also increases the risk of overdose.

People should stagger their use with a friend, but those who use alone should make sure a friend knows they’re using and have the friend check on them. Island Health also recommends downloading the Lifeguard App.

