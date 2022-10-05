Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

An attendee of an International Overdose Awareness day event in Victoria. Island Health issued an overdose advisory on Oct. 4. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)

Island Health has issued an overdose advisory for the entire Greater Victoria region.

The health authority said people using opioids and stimulants are currently facing an increased risk from injection and inhalation.

If someone overdoses, those nearby should call 911 and administer naloxone.

Island Health advises users to get their drugs checked at 1802 Cook St. in Victoria. The Vancouver Island Drug Checking Project site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overdose prevention services are available at 941 Pandora Ave. (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and at 535 Ellice St. (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

It’s also recommended that users stagger consumption with a friend, not mix substances and use the Lifeguard and Brave apps.

Information on overdose prevention, supervised consumption sites and drug-checking services can be found at Island Health’s overdose prevention website (bit.ly/3dO3t4h).

Another 169 British Columbians died as a result of the toxic drug supply in August. The province’s coroners service says that amounts to more than five people killed every day. South Vancouver Island saw 13 people die from toxic drug poisonings in August.

READ: Province invests $80K in Victoria harm-reduction organization

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

