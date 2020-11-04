Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Island Health says overdoses from opioids and stimulants increasing in region

An overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria.

Island Health issued an alert Tuesday warning of increases to overdoses in the region from opioids and stimulants. The risk is higher with injection and inhalation.

The advisory directs bystanders to an overdose to call 911, provide rescue breathing and administer Naloxone.

For safer use, Island Health advises having substances checked, carrying Naloxone, using with a friend or using close to help, and doing a tester before a regular hit. The Lifeguard App, which offers a CPR and Naloxone guide, as well as a crisis and 811 nurses line, is also a recommend tool for drug users.

Victoria’s overdose prevention services are available at The Harbour (941 Pandora Ave.) and Rock Bay Landing (533 Ellice St.).

