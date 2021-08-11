A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage after a fire tore through it early Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage after a fire tore through it early Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Overnight fire engulfs Saanich home

Investigators working to determine cause, extent of damage Wednesday morning

The cause of a fire that engulfed a Saanich home early Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Saanich firefighters responded to the home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue, parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway, at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11. Neighbours had noticed the fire and called 911.

Saanich firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

By 3:30 a.m., the 18 firefighters on scene had extinguished the flames and ensured the occupants were safely out, platoon Capt. David Elder told Black Press Media. He said there is significant damage to the primary home and some to surrounding ones as well.

Firefighters and inspectors remained on scene Wednesday morning as the cause and extent of the damage are investigated.

Saanich firefighters responded to a large structure fire in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 11. (Courtesy Saanich Fire Department)

