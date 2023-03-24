Vehicle traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be detoured over five nights March 26-30 to allow installation of a water pipeline. (City of Nanaimo image)

Vehicle traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be detoured over five nights March 26-30 to allow installation of a water pipeline. (City of Nanaimo image)

Overnight highway closures planned through Nanaimo for work on water project

Nanaimo Parkway drivers will have to detour between 7 p.m and 7 a.m. from March 26-30

Night-time traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be re-routed through the city to allow a water pipeline to be installed under the highway.

The work is part of the City of Nanaimo’s midtown water supply project.

According to a city press release, from March 26-30 the Nanaimo Parkway — the stretch of Highway 19 that bypasses most of the city — will be closed from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. between the Jingle Pot and Third Street intersection and the College Drive and Fifth Street intersection.

Northbound traffic will be detoured down Fifth Street to Wakesiah Avenue and up Third Street and Jingle Pot Road to rejoin the parkway. Southbound traffic will be diverted down Jingle Pot Road and Third Street to Wakesiah Avenue and back up Fifth Street.

Commuters and commercial traffic are encouraged to take the old Island Highway as an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully and pay close attention to signs.

READ ALSO: City beginning prep work along Nanaimo Parkway for next phase of water supply project

Bill Sims, the city’s general manager of engineering and public works, thanked drivers for their understanding and co-operation during the detours.

“It will enable an important highway crossing to be installed quickly and safely,” he said in the release. “This water supply backbone is one of the city’s most significant infrastructure projects to date, improving resilience, reliable access to safe clean potable water and fire protection in our community.”

For more information, visit the midtown water supply project page at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/midtownwater.

READ ALSO: Costs of City of Nanaimo’s huge water supply project increasing by $14 million


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsinfrastructure

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria landmarks light up purple for epilepsy awareness
Next story
‘A need for density’: Victoria 2022 residential construction now slowing down: report

Just Posted

A petition to the federal government aims to ban cephalopod farms in Canada. (Credit: Pixabay)
Green leader May petitions for preventative ban on octopus farms

A purple hue hits the legislative buildings in Victoria on March 26 for Purple Day, or epilepsy awareness day. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Greater Victoria landmarks light up purple for epilepsy awareness

Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest crowd. (Victoria Ska Reggae Fest photo)
Victoria’s 2023 Ska & Reggae Fest is high-energy fun

Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raid the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club’s new location on Quadra Street on March 23. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria cannabis club gets third raid, already facing $6.5 million in fines