Overnight Malahat work postponed until next week

The Malahat on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. This section was scheduled for resurfacing but work was postponed until late next week due to weather. (File photo courtesy BC Transportation)

Overnight work on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway that was originally scheduled to take place this weekend has been postponed.

Resurfacing of the northbound lanes between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill was scheduled to start overnight on Friday, March 11 at 10 p.m. (running until 5 a.m. on Saturday). Due to wet weather conditions, the work has been postponed until late next week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure did not give a specific date or time but noted a new advisory would be issued ahead of the work.

