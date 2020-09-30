The new southbound loop ramp exit at the McKenzie interchange opened Saturday, Aug. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight shutdown of Highway 1 at McKenzie interchange for sign installation

Traffic will be impacted in both directions, detour available

An upcoming nighttime closure will impact traffic on Highway 1 at the McKenzie interchange project.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an advisory on Sept. 30, asking motorists to avoid the area as both southbound and northbound lanes will be impacted.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed overnight between Tillicum Road and Admirals/McKenzie Avenue from 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The closure will allow crews to install an overhead guide sign.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic through an alternate route using Admirals Road, Gorge Road West and Tillicum Road.

Highway 1 southbound traffic turning onto McKenzie Avenue via the loop ramp will not be affected.

ALSO READ: McKenzie interchange project drives towards completion

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Saanich police have found 18-year-old missing teen safe

Just Posted

Overnight shutdown of Highway 1 at McKenzie interchange for sign installation

Traffic will be impacted in both directions, detour available

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket Greater Victoria again

Conditions expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon but not approach levels reached a few weeks ago

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Canadian warship HCMS Regina sails past Sidney

The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise

Hundreds walk, bike, drive through Saanich’s full moon lantern festival

Harvest Moon celebration draws crowds for pandemic-friendly fun

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Most Read