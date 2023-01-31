Overnight snowfall dusts Greater Victoria

Crews are out early dealing with an overnight snowfall in Greater Victoria.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Roadcrews out clearing snow
Crews are out early dealing with an overnight snowfall in Greater Victoria.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Breaking News You Need To Know
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.