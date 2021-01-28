Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

The owner of a Vancouver apartment at the centre of controversy for allegedly hosting large parties has filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.

“I was not hosting a party,” Mohammad Movassaghi told Black Press Media on Thursday.

The former wealth manager who owns a luxury condo at 777 Richards St. alleged that “cops [attempted to] raid [his] place before 11 o’clock” on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sgt. Tania Visintin confirmed a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) following the incident.

“The public can make a complaint to the OPCC after they have an interaction with police that they weren’t happy with,” she said.

It is estimated 100 people were inside the residence when officers doled out $2,500 in fines to a man wearing a protective vest while guarding the front door. One ticket was for hosting the unlawful event. Another was for failing to wear a face covering.

“Because the owner of the apartment refused to come out to be issued his ticket, we’re going to be working with Crown Counsel now requesting a warrant for his arrest,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

According to Visintin, police received four reports this month attesting to social gatherings inside the apartment – a contravention of current health orders that ban gatherings of all sizes in B.C.

Investigators believe Movassaghi has been using the residence to host large parties, she said.

In his formal complaint, Movassaghi detailed “one of the officers attempted to film inside my unit through the peephole,” and damaged it as a result. “It is broken now.”

The apartment owner filmed officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his apartment.

Movassaghi also told Black Press Media the police response left dents in his doorway.

The OPCC has yet to determine the admissibility of the complaint.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouverVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

West Shore RCMP arrested two people in their late 20s in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts on Jan. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two suspects arrested after multiple Langford thefts, break-ins

Woman, man in their late 20s known to West Shore RCMP

Lisa Love, left, and Dana Livingstone of the Wildlife Advocates Collective want to establish wildlife corridors along Sooke Road. The group wants to start with the new highway reconstruction project between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
How creating wildlife crossings can help deer, bears – and even amphibians

Dana Livingstone knows the dangers wild animals can pose to drivers on… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Grad student Marisa Harrington and her supervisor Lynneth Stuart-Hill say preliminary results from a study into the affects of stress on hospital nurses show an impact on sleep and heart variability. (Courtesy of Marisa Harrington)
University of Victoria study shows stress impact on Greater Victoria nurses

Stress may be impacting sleep, heart health of local hospital nurses

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

(Metro Creative)
Sooke accepting community grant applications

Non-profit organizations can apply for a share of more than $65,000

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. The mayor of Tahsis welcomed the federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Islands fish farm by 2022 and said that the solution going forward is land based aquaculture. (Submitted photo)
Tahsis mayor breaks rank, supports decision to phase out fish farms

North Island community swimming against concerns expressed by its neighbours

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read