Owner sought of wallet recovered from Victoria break-in

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a wallet they recovered from a recent break-and-enter in the Fairfield neighbourhood. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a wallet they discovered during a break-and-enter investigation in Fairfield Oct. 7.

Officers recovered the distinct wallet while documenting evidence at a residence in the 900-block of Fairfield Road and determined it didn’t belong to the homeowners themselves. Police suspect it may have been stolen during another break-and-enter in the area that hasn’t been reported yet, according to the Victoria Police Department.

The Oct. 7 incident is one of a series of break-ins VicPD says it’s been responding to in Fairfield since August. The department says they’re often occurring during the day through unsecured windows and doors.

Anyone who recognizes the wallet can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

