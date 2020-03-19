Pacheedaht First Nation has temporaily closed a campground and lodge due to COVID-19. (Pixabay)

Pacheedaht First Nation closes campground, lodge due to COVID-19

Health and safety of community top priority, says First Nation

The Pacheedaht First Nation is temporarily closing the Pacheedaht Campground and Soule Creek Lodge to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The two facilities close March 20.

People with reservations can contact the campground office or Soule Creek Lodge for further details.

“The health and safety of our community members and visitors are our No. 1 priority and the

Pacheedaht First Nation leadership are taking a proactive approach to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the First Nation stated in a press release.

“We are a small and remote community with extremely limited access to health care and as such, are

taking measures to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Pacheedaht Campground can be reached by email at camping@pacheedaht.ca, while Soule Creek Lodge’s email is info@soulecreeklodge.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
