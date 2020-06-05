Nicole Edwards, 33, and Jason Tapp, 30. The pair are at large and facing 15 charges related to a sexual assault at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver, B.C. in April. (Vancouver police handout)

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

WARNING: This story includes graphic details of an assault

Vancouver police are looking for a pair of suspects charged in a disturbing and violent sexual assault which took place at Oppenheimer Park in April.

Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, have been charged with 15 counts, in total, of offences relating to sexual assault and confinement of a woman, police announced Friday (June 5).

It’s alleged that the Tapp and Edwards directed the victim at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours.

The woman was able to escape.

Tapp and Edwards were arrested on May 2, when police said that a firearm and various items associated with the offence were recovered. They were released from jail on multiple conditions.

The pair were last seen on May 29 and never reported to their bail supervisors this past Tuesday.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” says Const. Tania Visintin. “We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Tapp is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, and around 250 pounds. He has black curly hair, and brown eyes. Edwards is described as 5 foot three inches tall, and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public
Next story
No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Just Posted

Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Extra measures set in place to ensure user safety

PHOTOS: Dozens show up to rebuild vandalized Victoria people-less protest

Chalk messages of support surround the fountain in Centennial Square

Playgrounds back in the swing of things on the West Shore

Langford, View Royal, Colwood reopen parks, playgrounds

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Most Read