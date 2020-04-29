The physical Sidney-North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library may be closed because of COVID-19, but the pandemic has increased demand for digital services. (Black Press Media file).

Pandemic drives record demand for digital library offerings across Peninsula

Additional services to come online in the future

COVID-19 has sparked demand for digital library services that Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) offers.

Speaking during Sidney’s council meeting, Coun. Barbara Fallot said check out of digital and audio books hit an all-time high on April 1 with 2,285 check-outs.

“It’s anticipated that increased use of digital borrowing will continue as more users are adapting their habits,” she said.

Users are streaming more than 100 additional movies and TV series daily, while checking out an additional 134 e-books and 50 digital magazine daily, she added later.

All VIRL branches including the branch serving Sidney and North Saanich temporarily closed on March 16 because of COVID-19, leading to 92 per cent of staff being laid-off, with the expectation that numerous positions would be recalled as VIRL develops alternative services, the public heard.

RELATED: Greater Victoria libraries shut doors until further notice

RELATED: Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

RELATED: Sidney wasn’t and isn’t considering leaving current library system, says mayor

The pandemic-related closure saw the system make additional investments into digital content providers such as OverDrive (e-books), Kanopy (classic movies, independent movies and documentaries), RBDigital (books and magazines) and Acorn TV (British-themed television), Fallot said, adding that existing vendors made additional material available at no cost.

COVID-19 has also led to other changes in the library’s infrastructure. Instead of physically being present in a branch, would-be users can now sign up for a library card online.

“Within the first three weeks, 842 new cards were registered,” she said.

VIRL has also started virtual story hours for children, as well as seniors, with senior homes in Sidney participating, said Fallot, adding that the library is currently looking into producing senior-related content.

RELATED: Tablet donation connects Saanich Peninsula seniors to family and friends

VIRL also shared its resources with two Vancouver Island school districts and five First Nations communities, Fallot said, noting that local First Nations had not yet responded to the offer.

Fallot, who represents Sidney on VIRL’s board of trustees, offered the update after participating in a virtual board meeting Saturday, April 25 after COVID-19 cancelled the board’s scheduled March meeting.

Ultimately, Fallot predicts that the pandemic will have a lasting effect on VIRL.

“As with every other organization around the world, whether it’s private business, government organizations, or even family and friends, COVID-19 has both pushed the pause button, as well as the fast-forward button,” she said. “How we do things now shape how we do things going forward.”

The first order of business was to allow for board members to participate in the virtual meeting before going on with the agenda.

“With 35-plus participants, many of whom were new to virtual meetings, there were a few ‘oops’ and issues, and we ended up with a four-hour meeting,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

Just Posted

Pandemic drives record demand for digital library offerings across Peninsula

Additional services to come online in the future

StatsCan survey finds seniors concerned about health, youth about economics during pandemic

More than four out of 10 Canadians aged 15 to 24 fear civil unrest

Island Rail Corridor needs $700 million in upgrades to get back on track

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure assessment says rail is in poor to fair condition

Public show of hearts could raise $2,500 for Victoria food bank

Hillside Centre to donate $5 to Mustard Seed for every heart photo uploaded

UPDATED: Crews ‘turn corner’ in battling heritage house blaze, gaining the upper hand

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson says it will be several more hours before fire is extinguished

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Most Read